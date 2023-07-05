BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
Indian rupee falls on cash, forward dollar demand; downside seen capped

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2023 11:23am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers, both for immediate and future payments, traders said.

The rupee was at 82.1250 to the dollar by 11:14 a.m. IST, down from 82.02 in the previous session. The local currency had opened at 82.05.

“Since open, from our side, there has been a demand for cash dollars and for payments that are due one month to three months down the line,” a forex salesperson at a mid-sized private sector bank said.

The rupee is at the lower side of the expected near-term range of 81.80-82.20 and the USD/INR should run into offers near the current level, he said.

Indian rupee ends slightly lower on importers’ dollar demand

Amit Pabari, managing director at advisory firm CR Forex, reckons rupee will fluctuate in a range of 81.80-82.20 “for a few more sessions”.

The rupee had to contend with a weaker Chinese yuan and an uptick in the dollar index.

A drop in the gauge of Chinese services activity soured risk appetite in Asia and dented demand for the yuan. Shares in China were down 0.8% and in Hong Kong declined 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting are due during U.S. trading hours. The U.S. central bank had opted for a pause last month following a series of rate hikes.

The Fed, however, is likely to raise rates again following a round of resilient U.S. economic data. Futures are pricing in a more than 80% chance of a 25-basis point rate increase at the July 25-26 meeting.

Indian rupee

