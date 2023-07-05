Intra-day update: Positive sentiment at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive trend as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 44,000 level during trading on Wednesday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was near the 43,960 mark, an increase of 403 points or 0.92%.

Buying was seen across index-heavy automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilisers, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Experts said a number of factors are triggering a positive sentiment among investors, which is reflected in the bullish trend.

A day after record increase, profit-taking dominates PSX as KSE-100 falls 0.78%

“The disbursement of funds by the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to Independent Power Plants (IPPS) is positively weighing on the power sector,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The CPPA has reportedly disbursed Rs142 billion among IPPs in order to reduce the stock of circular debt.

The development is in line with the IMF’s recommendation of reforms and progress in the energy sector after a recently signed staff-level agreement for a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) amounting to $3 billion.

“The market is expecting approval by the IMF Executive Board in the coming days,” said Tawfik. “This would improve the country’s reserves position.”

This is an intra-day update