Intra-day update: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

A day after witnessing massive gains, the Pakistani rupee recorded losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.7% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being traded at 277.45, a decrease of Rs2.01.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee had made giant strides against the US dollar, appreciating 3.83% in the inter-bank market to settle at 275.44, an increase that came on the back of the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a related development, Moody’s Investors Services on Tuesday said Pakistan government’s liquidity risks remain high despite the IMF’s staff-level agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past three weeks against major peers on Wednesday, as traders looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues about the path for monetary policy.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, including the euro and yen - was little changed at 103.02, after tracking between 103.75 and 102.75 since early June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Wednesday, paring the previous day’s gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

This is an intra-day update