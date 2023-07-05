BAFL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Intra-day update: rupee sustains losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 12:45pm

A day after witnessing massive gains, the Pakistani rupee recorded losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.7% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 12:30pm, the rupee was being traded at 277.45, a decrease of Rs2.01.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee had made giant strides against the US dollar, appreciating 3.83% in the inter-bank market to settle at 275.44, an increase that came on the back of the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a related development, Moody’s Investors Services on Tuesday said Pakistan government’s liquidity risks remain high despite the IMF’s staff-level agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past three weeks against major peers on Wednesday, as traders looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues about the path for monetary policy.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, including the euro and yen - was little changed at 103.02, after tracking between 103.75 and 102.75 since early June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Wednesday, paring the previous day’s gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

This is an intra-day update

Tulukan Mairandi Jul 05, 2023 11:22am
The fake IMF bubble sustained no more than a day. Come on guys, it's a standby facility. The 9th review completion would immediately have unlocked some 1.8bn USD. Dar is lying to us Pakistanis and some of us here are chest thumping without realizing.
Alam Shehzad Jul 05, 2023 12:54pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, you really need to find something to do other than stalking BR
Faisal Kandhro Jul 05, 2023 01:12pm
@Alam Shehzad, this dude is an Indian troll
Al Jul 05, 2023 01:28pm
Bechara Tulikan Mairandi. Looks like his family never held him long enough as a child. Off his meds too.
Raza Jul 05, 2023 02:02pm
Actually Tulkan seems right .we are not out of woods . Basic fundamentals are all wrong with a monkey at helm of Fin ministry. We need to finish all tax concessions and cancel all subsidies. We cannot afford such niceties
