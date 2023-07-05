BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
BIPL 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
DFML 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
DGKC 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FABL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
HBL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.76%)
HUBC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.91%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.74%)
PIOC 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.66%)
PPL 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.1%)
PRL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.58%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
TRG 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.07%)
UNITY 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By 57.1 (1.31%)
BR30 15,445 Increased By 212.4 (1.39%)
KSE100 43,960 Increased By 403.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 15,669 Increased By 170.1 (1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 12:08pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.6% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 12pm, the rupee was being traded at 277.06, a decrease of Rs1.61.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee made giant strides against the US dollar, appreciating 3.83% in the inter-bank market to settle at 275.44, an increase that came on the back of the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a related development, Moody’s Investors Services on Tuesday said Pakistan government’s liquidity risks remain high despite the IMF’s staff-level agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past three weeks against major peers on Wednesday, as traders looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues about the path for monetary policy.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, including the euro and yen - was little changed at 103.02, after tracking between 103.75 and 102.75 since early June.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Wednesday, paring the previous day’s gain as fears over a global economic slowdown denting fuel demand outweighed expectations of tighter supply due to output cuts announced by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia for August.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Oil prices Pakistani rupee Dollar rate Exchange rate Pak Rupees Dollar rate in interbank market IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 05, 2023 11:22am
The fake IMF bubble sustained no more than a day. Come on guys, it's a standby facility. The 9th review completion would immediately have unlocked some 1.8bn USD. Dar is lying to us Pakistanis and some of us here are chest thumping without realizing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Intra-day update: Positive sentiment at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Read more stories