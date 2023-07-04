SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that use of terrorism as a ‘‘cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed’’, calling on the world to fight it with fullest conviction.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) virtually on Tuesday, the PM started off by saying that this is a very critical juncture in history, where important developments were taking place in the socio-economic and security spheres.

‘‘The fundamental values of SCO’s spirit are more relevant now than ever before,’’ he said, adding that connectivity had become ‘‘a defining feature’’ of the global economy.

He said each SCO leader underscores the importance of investing in connectivity to achieve shared visions.

‘‘Pakistan’s location serves as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Central Asia with China, South Asia and Middle East.’’

Terrorism must be fought with full conviction

Meanwhile, the PM said that hydra headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals , societies or states must be fought with out fullest conviction.

’’Any temptation to use it as a cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms.

There can be no justification for the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext.“

He said religious minorities should never be demonized in the pursuit of domestic political agendas.

‘‘While sacrifice made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism are without parallel, this scourage continues to plague our region and remains a serious obstacle to the maintenance of peace and stability.’’

To achieve the goal of sustainable peace , the fundamental rights and freedoms must be guaranteed to all, including those under occupation, the PM said.

‘‘Peace and communal harmony should replace violent ultra nationalism and xenophobic ideologies, especially Islamophobia.’’