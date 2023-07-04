BAFL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
BIPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
DFML 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
DGKC 55.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.29%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.48%)
HBL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.93%)
HUBC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.59%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.94%)
MLCF 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.61%)
OGDC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.09%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
PIOC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.68%)
PPL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (4.36%)
PRL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.76%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.24%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.67%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By 12.1 (0.28%)
BR30 15,390 Increased By 155.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,821 Decreased By -77.6 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 26.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

  • PM says religious minorities should never be demonized in the pursuit of domestic political agendas
BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 01:37pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that use of terrorism as a ‘‘cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed’’, calling on the world to fight it with fullest conviction.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) virtually on Tuesday, the PM started off by saying that this is a very critical juncture in history, where important developments were taking place in the socio-economic and security spheres.

‘‘The fundamental values of SCO’s spirit are more relevant now than ever before,’’ he said, adding that connectivity had become ‘‘a defining feature’’ of the global economy.

He said each SCO leader underscores the importance of investing in connectivity to achieve shared visions.

‘‘Pakistan’s location serves as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Central Asia with China, South Asia and Middle East.’’

Terrorism must be fought with full conviction

Meanwhile, the PM said that hydra headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals , societies or states must be fought with out fullest conviction.

’’Any temptation to use it as a cudgel for diplomatic point scoring must be eschewed. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms.

There can be no justification for the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext.“

He said religious minorities should never be demonized in the pursuit of domestic political agendas.

‘‘While sacrifice made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism are without parallel, this scourage continues to plague our region and remains a serious obstacle to the maintenance of peace and stability.’’

To achieve the goal of sustainable peace , the fundamental rights and freedoms must be guaranteed to all, including those under occupation, the PM said.

‘‘Peace and communal harmony should replace violent ultra nationalism and xenophobic ideologies, especially Islamophobia.’’

Shehbaz Sharif SCO

Comments

1000 characters

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Read more stories