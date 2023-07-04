BAFL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.47%)
BIPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
DFML 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.72%)
FABL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.48%)
HBL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.93%)
HUBC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.59%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.94%)
MLCF 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
OGDC 85.57 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.05%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.02%)
PIOC 92.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.69%)
PPL 66.51 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.61%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.9%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.24%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 99.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By 10.5 (0.24%)
BR30 15,372 Increased By 137.4 (0.9%)
KSE100 43,820 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,599 Increased By 29.1 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as markets weigh supply cuts against uncertain economic outlook

Reuters Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 11:52am

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.46%, at $74.99 a barrel by 0618 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude were at $70.12 a barrel, up by 33 cents, or 0.47%.

“Fundamentals are not having as much influence on price direction as one would expect. Instead, the uncertain macro outlook is what the market is focused on,” ING analysts said in a client note.

Growth risks to restrain oil prices this year

“It is difficult seeing this pattern changing significantly in the short term, though the additional cuts do put a stronger floor in place for Brent at around US$70/bbl,” ING analysts added.

US markets will be closed on Tuesday for the nation’s Independence Day holiday. Oil benchmarks had settled down about 1% in the previous session.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would extend its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from output to August, the kingdom’s state news agency reported. Russia will also reduce its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The cuts amount to 1.5% of global supply and bring the total pledged by OPEC+ oil producers to 5.16 million bpd as Riyadh and Moscow look to prop up prices. OPEC+ includes members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

US crude inventories were expected to fall by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 30, a third straight week of declines. Industry data on inventories will be published on Wednesday and official data on Thursday, both delayed by a day due to the US holiday.

On the macro front, analysts’ forward expectations were mixed after business surveys showed a slump in global factory activity because of sluggish demand in China and in Europe and US manufacturing also fell further in June - reaching levels last seen in the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although GDP gains have been drifting lower in recent weeks due to second quarter downgrades in China and the Europe region, neither the US nor global economies is at imminent risk of falling into recession, amid a strong services sector, waning US goods sector drags and a broad easing of global financial conditions, JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

However, the weaker economic growth demand still suggests demand for merchandise remains weak, which would weigh on distillates consumption, ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude crude oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as markets weigh supply cuts against uncertain economic outlook

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Read more stories