BAFL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
BIPL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.67%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.37%)
DGKC 54.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
FABL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
HBL 76.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.48%)
HUBC 76.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.61%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.05%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.46%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.48%)
PAEL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.9%)
PPL 65.60 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.18%)
PRL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.8%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
SSGC 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.69%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.35%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 4,365 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
KSE100 43,526 Decreased By -373.1 (-0.85%)
KSE30 15,483 Decreased By -87.1 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as market weighs supply cuts against gloomy economic outlook

Reuters Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 01:46pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.42%, to $75.73 a barrel by 0805 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.96 a barrel, up 32 cents, or 0.45%.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their output and export levels for August by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd respectively.

Growth risks to restrain oil prices this year

If fully implemented, that will lead to a combined reduction of 5.36 million bpd versus August 2022 levels - possibly even more as several member countries are unable to fulfil their quotas, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

However, oil benchmarks settled down about 1% in the previous session, after an initial rally, on the back of a gloomy macroeconomic outlook.

Business surveys have shown a slump in global factory activity because of sluggish demand in China and Europe and U.S. manufacturing also fell further in June - reaching levels last seen in the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This broader uncertainty will likely overshadow the OPEC+ effort to tighten supply, some analysts said.

Combined with expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and fears that the U.S. will join the EU in recession, this will continue to weigh on markets, Eurasia Group analysts said.

Despite the best efforts of Saudi Arabia and Russia, said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, “the days may be over for oil prices to jump back above the 90 price mark, and the prices are more likely to consolidate between the 65 and 70 price ranges.”

U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude crude oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as market weighs supply cuts against gloomy economic outlook

SCO virtual summit: terrorism must be fought with full conviction, says PM Shehbaz

India’s Modi urges SCO group to fight terrorism, help Afghanistan

Pakistan looks at ‘medium-term’ inflation target of 5-7%: SBP chief

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

IHC deems Toshakhana case against PTI chief ‘inadmissible’

Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

Xi, Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Read more stories