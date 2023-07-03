Trading resumes: KSE-100 surges nearly 2,400 points

As widely expected on Monday, Pakistan stocks surged massively at open with the KSE-100 Index going as high as 43,721.92, an increase of 2,269 points or 5.5%, in what is a record increase at the bourse.

“Pakistan (stock) market opens at all time record high,” said Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail.

The increase breached the 5% barrier for a consecutive 5 minutes, prompting a trading halt for an hour. Trading resumed at around 10:37am, but the index stayed above the 5% barrier.

At around 11:10am, the KSE-100 was hovering around the 43,840-point mark, an increase of nearly 5.8% or 2,400 points.

Explanatory note by PSX:

In case, KSE-30 Index continues to trade 5% above or below its last-day’s closing index value, trading in all securities shall be halted for a certain duration.

Trading is expected to resume at 10:37am

Investors rejoiced as Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement on a new nine-month, $3-billion stand-by arrangement, which was announced on Friday.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July.

The development is being seen as a major breakthrough for the government that was scrambling to secure the ninth review of its previous bailout programme and running from pillar to post to secure dollar inflows amid fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves.

A last-minute agreement with the IMF not only averts default, at least for a year, but also gives a much-needed roadmap for an economy in severe distress.

On Monday, investors were seen picking up stocks in droves with across-the-board buying witnessed in index-heavy sectors including auto assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green.

Removal of import restrictions by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), a key condition of the IMF, was also seen as a major positive for companies that have had to endure curbs on bringing in much-needed raw material and goods.

Experts, reacting to the PSX rally, said the new IMF programme is a better deal than just the ninth review.

“Doing the SBA instead of the ninth review has two benefits,” Mustafa Pasha, Chief Investment Officer at Lakson Investments Limited, told Business Recorder.

“Firstly, the country would receive $3 billion instead of $1.1 billion. Secondly, Pakistan will be in an IMF programme during the transition to a caretaker government and elections that are usually a period of uncertainty. Negotiations with the IMF are difficult during this time.

“It also means chances of receiving additional funding from bilateral/multilateral sources increase. Thus, the fear of a severe clampdown on imports, sharp currency depreciation and default has been averted, at least till a new government can settle in and negotiate a fresh IMF program in 2024,” he added.

Another expert said the record-open is a reaction to the IMF agreement.

“This is a reaction to the IMF-Pakistan SBA agreement reached on Friday,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder.

“The index is expected to reach the 44,000 level. After this gain, we expect stability to persist,” he added.

This is an intra-day update