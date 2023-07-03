AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
BAFL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.7%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (9.36%)
CNERGY 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (12.28%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.55%)
DGKC 55.15 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (8.14%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.34%)
FCCL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (7.23%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (11.15%)
FLYNG 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (14.05%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.69%)
HUBC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (7.95%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
KAPCO 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (17.26%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.92%)
MLCF 30.45 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (8.29%)
NETSOL 80.44 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (7.94%)
OGDC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (7.71%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (12.42%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (10.16%)
PPL 63.58 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (8.13%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.52%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (7.14%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (15.53%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.59%)
TRG 99.04 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.59%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.8%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.81%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 299.1 (7.31%)
BR30 15,234 Increased By 1154.3 (8.2%)
KSE100 43,899 Increased By 2446.3 (5.9%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 933.5 (6.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Reuters Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 03:39pm

LONDON: Oil rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced supply cuts for August, overshadowing concern over a global economic slowdown and the potential for further increases to U.S. interest rates.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include August, the state news agency said.

Russia, seeking to nudge up global oil prices in concert with Saudi Arabia, will reduce its oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, further tightening global supplies.

Growth risks to restrain oil prices this year

Both Riyadh and Moscow have been trying to prop up prices. Brent has dropped from $113 per barrel a year ago, sent lower by concerns of an economic slowdown and ample supplies from major producers.

Brent crude futures were up 0.9%, or 68 cents at $76.09 a barrel by 1021 GMT after gaining 0.8% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose nearly 1%, or 69 cents to $71.33, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

“Investors are turning upbeat as the second half of the year kicks off; they expect tighter oil balance and buoyant equities also suggest that recession will be avoided, albeit probably narrowly,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Prices had fallen earlier in the session after eurozone manufacturing activity contracted faster than initially expected in June, with persistent policy tightening by the European Central Bank squeezing finances.

Fears of a further economic slowdown denting fuel demand had grown on Friday as U.S. inflation continued to outpace the central bank’s 2% target and stoked expectations it would raise interest rates again.

Higher interest rates could strengthen the dollar, making commodities such as oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Factory activity growth in China, the world’s largest crude importer, also slowed in June as sentiment and recruitment cooled in sluggish market conditions, the Caixin/S&P Global private sector survey showed.

Crude Oil Brent crude oil price Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rallies on Saudi and Russian output cuts for August

Lowest since Jan: Pakistan’s headline inflation slows to 29.4% in June

Open-market: rupee posts gain but trading remains thin due to bank holiday

Pakistan dollar bonds extend rally fuelled by IMF deal

Bilawal in Tokyo: Pakistan, Japan agree to boost bilateral ties

OGDCL provisionally awarded new exploration blocks in Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in July

Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

Russia’s Medvedev says standoff with West to last decades, Ukraine conflict ‘permanent’

Read more stories