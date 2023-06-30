PM Shehbaz, Dar address press conference after IMF deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are addressing a joint press conference to “take the nation into confidence” regarding the new $3billion staff-level pact signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier today.

At the outset of his press conference today, the premier said he wished the nation and the global Muslim community on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Regarding the IMF staff-level agreement, he said: “Our interaction with the IMF which was under way for many months reached a very positive conclusion and you all must have read the IMF statement. I don’t need to say anything further on it.”

PM Shehbaz said it was necessary to know the reasons for the “mountain of difficulties” that were faced by the people. He said Pakistan was fast progressing development-wise till 2018, adding that it was something even the then-government’s opposition could not deny.

The staff-level agreement is on a $3bn stand-by arrangement, which is subject to approval by the lender’s executive board, the IMF said.

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported program which expires end-June,” Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release on the day the Extended Fund Facility expired.

The long-awaited decision comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

The premier criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for showing reluctance in engaging the IMF for talks and delayed the process for six months.

“Once the programme was eventually agreed to it was subsequently violated,” he said, adding that the “criminal negligence” displayed by the previous government during the Covid-19 pandemic by not availing things in a timely manner such as cheap LNG.

Commenting on the coalition government’s performance in the past year, he said it might have committed “honest mistakes” but also strove to tackle the country’s issues.

“Worst ever floods came [last year], all our energy was spent on [tackling that],” he added.