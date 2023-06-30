AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Dar address press conference after IMF deal

  • PM says 'interaction with the IMF which was under way for many months reached a very positive conclusion'
BR Web Desk Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 04:50pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are addressing a joint press conference to “take the nation into confidence” regarding the new $3billion staff-level pact signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier today.

At the outset of his press conference today, the premier said he wished the nation and the global Muslim community on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Regarding the IMF staff-level agreement, he said: “Our interaction with the IMF which was under way for many months reached a very positive conclusion and you all must have read the IMF statement. I don’t need to say anything further on it.”

PM Shehbaz said it was necessary to know the reasons for the “mountain of difficulties” that were faced by the people. He said Pakistan was fast progressing development-wise till 2018, adding that it was something even the then-government’s opposition could not deny.

The staff-level agreement is on a $3bn stand-by arrangement, which is subject to approval by the lender’s executive board, the IMF said.

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported program which expires end-June,” Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release on the day the Extended Fund Facility expired.

The long-awaited decision comes after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

The premier criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for showing reluctance in engaging the IMF for talks and delayed the process for six months.

“Once the programme was eventually agreed to it was subsequently violated,” he said, adding that the “criminal negligence” displayed by the previous government during the Covid-19 pandemic by not availing things in a timely manner such as cheap LNG.

Commenting on the coalition government’s performance in the past year, he said it might have committed “honest mistakes” but also strove to tackle the country’s issues.

“Worst ever floods came [last year], all our energy was spent on [tackling that],” he added.

IMF deal

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz, Dar address press conference after IMF deal

PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

As it happened: Pakistan’s last-gasp IMF bailout

PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

Sindh Revenue Board sees ‘record breaking collection’ in June

Oil heads for fourth straight quarterly decline

Sri Lanka could exit bankruptcy by September, says president

FM Bilawal to embark on four-day visit to Japan tomorrow

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

Six injured in Indian pharma factory fire

Read more stories