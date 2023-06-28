Terrorist commander among 3 killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

A terrorist commander was among three killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area Inayat Qilla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military's media wing, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to the report, militants, including their commander Shafi, were killed during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement concluded.