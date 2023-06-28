AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023: Ishaq Dar

  • State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik will share details, says finance minister
BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2023 02:10pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the ‘Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023’ for petroleum products.

In a tweet, he stated that “another government’s commitment fulfilled with people of Pakistan that was made through Budget FY24 speech of June 9, 2023 in National Assembly of Pakistan”.

“State Minister for Petroleum will share detail through presser,” Dar added.

While unveiling budget 2023-24 on June 9, Dar had said that Pakistan would introduce a bonded bulk storage policy for crude oil and petroleum products by the end of June.

“Under the policy, foreign suppliers will be allowed to procure crude and POL products from the international market and store them in bonded bulk storages in Pakistan ports,” he stated.

Under the framework, if Pakistan needs to procure crude or finished oil products from foreign suppliers, the country’s customs department will de-bond the products.

“The policy will allow foreign suppliers to export the bonded products. If foreign suppliers use the country’s storage, they will pay for it,” he had said.

