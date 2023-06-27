AVN 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.79%)
Jun 27, 2023
European shares rise as China optimism lifts miners

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 12:58pm

European shares rose on Tuesday as miners gained after hopes of more policy support from China lifted metal prices, while shares of JD Sports dipped even after the British retailer stuck to its profit forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% by 0813 GMT, after falling for six sessions in a row.

China’s Premier Li Qiang said the country’s economic growth in the second quarter would be higher than the first and was expected to reach the annual economic growth target of around 5%.

Miners were the top sectoral gainers on the STOXX 600, up 1.4% as prices of gold and other metals rose, while the financial sector was also a big boost led by the gains in China-focused firms including insurer Prudential Plc.

European stock markets begin new week with losses

Investors will also focus on comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a conference in Sintra later in the day for more clues on future monetary policy.

JD Sports Fashion, however, fell 4.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the company flagged some softening in trade in its North American business in June.

