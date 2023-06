HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday following five days of losses as traders kept tabs on developments in Russia and awaited guidance from the Federal Reserve on its plans for hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.31 percent, or 57.53 points, to 18,851.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 percent, or 2.69 points, to 3,153.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.10 percent, or 2.05 points, to 2,004.98.