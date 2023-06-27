AVN 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.46%)
Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 11:48am

The Pakistani rupee recorded gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being traded at 286.20, an increase of Re0.51.

On Monday, the rupee recorded a slight increase against the US dollar, registering an appreciation of 0.01% to settle at 286.71.

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its emergency meeting held on Monday decided to increase the benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to a record high of 22% on deteriorated inflation outlook followed by imposition of new taxes in the budget.

Cumulatively, the MPC has raised the policy rate by 825bps during this fiscal year (FY23) to control rising inflation.

Separately, Pakistan’s sovereign dollar-denominated bonds jumped on Monday after its parliament approved a revised budget in a last ditch bid to clinch a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Globally, the US dollar held its ground against major currencies on Tuesday as tension in Russia simmered and traders looked ahead to US data that may determine the timing of interest rate hikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he let an aborted mutiny go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, a crisis that pushed the greenback to a 15-month high against the rouble.

US data this week include new orders for durable goods, housing figures, and consumer surveys from The Conference Board and University of Michigan.

Market participants expect the Federal Reserve to raise its funds target rate by 25 basis points in July, but the path beyond is less clear.

The global dollar index fell to 102.573 from the previous close of 102.692.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday, spurred by worries about political instability in Russia and possible supply disruptions, as well as US demand hopes ahead of the summer driving season.

This is an intra-day update

