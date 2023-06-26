AVN 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.42%)
BAFL 29.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.04%)
BOP 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.88%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.69%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.06%)
EPCL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.83%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.61%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.95%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (10%)
HUBC 68.24 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.83%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.08%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.84%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.48%)
NETSOL 75.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.22%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.95%)
PAEL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.98%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.75%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.54%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.07%)
TPLP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.38%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.93%)
UNITY 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.81%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 142.3 (3.61%)
BR30 14,030 Increased By 586.4 (4.36%)
KSE100 41,235 Increased By 1169.4 (2.92%)
KSE30 14,577 Increased By 445.4 (3.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

  • Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recuses himself from hearing the case
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2023 11:44am

The Supreme Court bench (SC) which was hearing a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians was dissolved on Monday for a second time after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from hearing the case, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing, a seven-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Shah, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yayha Afridi, Justice Sayyed Ma­­zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik resumed the case proceedings.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan relayed the government’s objections to Justice Shah’s inclusion in the bench, saying that one of the petitioners, ex-CJP Jawwad S Khawaja, was related to him.

’’The bench will not be made by your will,“ the CJP expressed his anger. He asked the AGP on what basis was he raising objections on Justice Shah.

The attorney general replied that Justice Shah had a conflict of interest.

Subsequently, Judge Shah also recused himself from hearing the case.

Originally, a nine-bench bench had been constituted to hear the case. However, on the first hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had said he did not consider the SC bench “a bench“. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had also raised his objections.

Later, once the hearing resumed, the CJP formed a seven-member bench.

During the last hearing, the AGP informed the apex court that 102 people all over the country are in military custody, none of them women or juveniles, and no decision has been taken yet to try women and juveniles in the military courts.

AGP Awan further said that no journalist or lawyer is in military custody.

The chief justice hinted that by Tuesday, which is the last working day because of Eid, to declare the result of the instant proceedings. The Court wanted the outcome of the hearing “is simple and not straightaway”.

Supreme Court military courts

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jun 26, 2023 01:02pm
The true face of our very unprofessional executive and judiciary is now apparent to the nation. It is true that for a few incentives, virtue, honesty, and anything good in humanity are always for sale. It is also apparent that deliberate effort and design are being implemented to make the judiciary contentious, and very soon a verdict on the judicial system will be announced by the monarchy. Needless to hope that the repercussions of these acts will resonate for many years to come.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Read more stories