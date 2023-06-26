AVN 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.18%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.13%)
CNERGY 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.89%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.91%)
DGKC 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.65%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.25%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.35%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.44%)
HUBC 68.07 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (5.57%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.11%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.74%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.76%)
PAEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.41%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (4.36%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.88%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.17%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
TELE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.56%)
TRG 90.85 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.19%)
UNITY 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.86%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,053 Increased By 115 (2.92%)
BR30 13,981 Increased By 538 (4%)
KSE100 41,011 Increased By 945.6 (2.36%)
KSE30 14,481 Increased By 349.4 (2.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reverses early losses as investors hunt bargains

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 09:08am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average eked out small gains on Monday after early losses, as investors bought back beaten-down stocks following a sharp two-day drop.

The Nikkei was up 0.2% at 32,846.24 as of the midday break, recovering from declines of as much as 1.2% in early trading.

The benchmark index had fallen about 2.4% in the prior two sessions.

The broader Topix gained 0.16% to 2268.33, rebounding from a more than 1% slump earlier.

Shipping was the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry groups, rallying 2.5%.

Toyota Motor climbed 0.57%, after sinking to its lowest since June 13 on Friday. Nikon surged more than 5% to hit an over four-year high, after dropping 2.7%.

Shares in JSR Corp were untraded with a glut of buy orders, after the semiconductor materials maker said it was considering a deal to be acquired by state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC).

The Nikkei’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) - a tool for measuring market momentum - was around 60 on Monday, below the 70 line that most analysts see as signalling overbought conditions. The gauge was at 71 on Thursday.

Japan’s Topix gains for 2nd day on energy, banks; Chip stocks slump

“It’s not surprising to see the Nikkei recovering from early losses”, given that some technical indicators signal the market has cooled down, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“It’s possible that the Nikkei ends the day with a decline, but the bottom looks relatively firm.”

The Nikkei has not fallen for more than two successive days since the current rally began in mid-March, and whether it can keep that record will be a focal point for investors, Sawada added.

Electric & gas was the biggest decliner among TSE industry groups, dropping 1.23% after reaching a nearly four-year high on Friday.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) was the Nikkei’s worst performer, sliding 2.82%.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Tokyo Electric Power Co

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei reverses early losses as investors hunt bargains

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories