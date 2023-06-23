AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
Jun 23, 2023
Markets

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 11:59am

The Pakistani rupee gained marginally against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.08% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 11:55am, the rupee was being traded at 286.50, an increase of Re0.23.

On Thursday, the rupee maintained its upward trajectory for the third successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% to settle at 286.73.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact being held in Paris amid hope that the lender approves the funds allocated under the bailout.

The resumption of the IMF programme, scheduled to end on June 30, is crucial for the cash-strapped economy.

Separately, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $515 million during the last week, mainly due to external debt servicing. However, Pakistan has received another inflow amounting to $ 300 million from China.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 8.864 billion as of June 16, 2023 compared to $ 9.378 billion on June 6, 2023.

Internationally, the US dollar drew support from a bout of risk aversion on Friday as hawkish comments from global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, stoked fears that their aggressive monetary tightening could push economies into a deeper downturn.

While higher rates are typically supportive of currencies, the risk that they will trigger an economic downturn has pushed some investors to seek safe-haven assets including the US dollar.

The US dollar index rose 0.25% to 102.65 and was on track for a weekly gain, reversing three straight weeks of losses.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second straight session and were headed for a weekly decline of more than 3% on Friday, as a higher-than-expected interest rate hike in Britain and warnings about looming rate rises in the US ignited concerns over demand.

This is an intra-day update

