Jun 23, 2023
Markets

Copper on track for first weekly fall in four as dollar firms

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 11:07am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

Copper prices in London were set for their first weekly decline in four weeks on Friday, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $8,532 per metric ton by 0424 GMT. The contract was down 0.4% week-on-week.

The dollar rose, supported by a bout of risk aversion as hawkish comments from global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, stoked fears that their aggressive monetary tightening could push economies into a deeper downturn.

LME nickel declined 0.3% to $21,130 per metric ton, zinc shed 2% to $2,406, lead decreased 1% to $2,141.50, tin was down 0.6% at $26,920 while aluminium was almost unchanged at $2,201.50.

Copper slips as China rate cuts disappoint

On a weekly basis, both aluminium and nickel were set for their biggest fall since May 12. The nickel contract was down 8.3%, reverting almost all of last week’s gains.

Base metals prices this week were also dented by a lack of meaningful stimulus from top metals consumer China after its economy failed to rebound quickly from a COVID-19 lockdown slump as the market had expected.

Zinc was down 2.9% week-on-week, the biggest decline in four weeks, while tin dipped 0.1% and lead was flat.

