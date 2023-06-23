AVN 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.21%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
DGKC 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.6%)
EPCL 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 64.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.79%)
OGDC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
PPL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
UNITY 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,953 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 13,511 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,108 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 14,175 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares fall on Powell’s hawkish tone, set for worst week since March

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 11:05am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday and were set for their sharpest weekly decline since March as hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened market sentiment.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.94% by the midday break, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.06%.

The HSI index is down 6% this week, on track for its biggest weekly drop since March 10.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 2.6% to lead the decline. Index heavyweight AIA Group fell 2.8%.

China’s mainland financial markets were closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, June 26.

Broader Asian shares fell, as a string of hotter-than-expected inflation prints and hawkish central bank surprises made investors nervous about the economic toll of taming runaway prices.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% and is down 3.6% for the week, its biggest setback since March.

Fed’s Powell reiterated his hawkish stance on Thursday and suggested that the central bank had not reached the end of its tightening cycle.

Overnight, Bank of England delivered a surprising 50 basis point hike.

Hong Kong stocks face external risks from both the U.S. rate hike uncertainties and geopolitical issues, Dang Chongyu, an analyst at Sealand Securities, said in a note.

“It’s too early to say in which month will be the lowest point of the year, as it depends on China domestic policies and external risks,” he said.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways dipped 0.5%, even as the carrier forecast its first half-year profit in three years, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and one-off gain from a stake sale in Air China.

Hong Kong shares Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares fall on Powell’s hawkish tone, set for worst week since March

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

Paris summit: World Bank, IMF take steps to boost crisis financing

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

Read more stories