Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 11:26am

The Pakistani rupee gained marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was being traded at 286.68, an increase of Re0.30.

On Wednesday, the rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, appreciating 0.08% to settle at 286.98.

In a key development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar met with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday and discussed with him the Pak-US economic ties besides the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Earlier, Islamabad was severely criticised by the IMF with Esther Perez Ruiz, the lender’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, expressing dissatisfaction with the budget proposals announced by Dar for fiscal year 2023-24, calling them a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base while criticising the new amnesty scheme that “creates a damaging precedent”.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the immediate task was to increase the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country up to $5 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semi-annual testimony, offering little room for surprise.

In remarks to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Powell said further U.S. rate increases are “a pretty good guess” of where the Fed is heading if the economy continues in its current direction. Those comments were in line with what the central bank said at its policy meeting last week.

That sent the greenback down nearly 0.5% against a basket of six major peers in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held on to most of the previous day’s gains in early trade on Thursday as markets weighed an unexpected draw in US crude oil stocks against the prospect of weaker demand after the Federal Reserve chairman hinted at further interest rate hikes.

This is an intra-day update

