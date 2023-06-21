European stocks drop on elevated UK inflation

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened lower Wednesday after official data showed UK inflation remained stubbornly high.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,531.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 16,083.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.3 percent to 7,270.29.

Britain’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly held at 8.7 percent in May, official data showed, as the nation’s cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for a 13th time in a row on Thursday in its fight against soaring prices.