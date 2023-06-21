AVN 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.48%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.55%)
DGKC 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HUBC 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.63%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.55%)
OGDC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
PAEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
PPL 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.48%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
TPLP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
TRG 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.2%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,983 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 13,642 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.79%)
KSE100 40,363 Decreased By -290.3 (-0.71%)
KSE30 14,227 Decreased By -80.2 (-0.56%)
European stocks drop on elevated UK inflation

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2023 01:06pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets opened lower Wednesday after official data showed UK inflation remained stubbornly high.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,531.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 16,083.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.3 percent to 7,270.29.

Global markets mostly drop as China rate cut underwhelms

Britain’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly held at 8.7 percent in May, official data showed, as the nation’s cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for a 13th time in a row on Thursday in its fight against soaring prices.

Bank of England Europe's stock markets London's FTSE 100 UK inflation

