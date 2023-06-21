AVN 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 12:02pm

The Pakistani rupee appreciated against the US dollar, gaining 0.15% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being traded at 286.80, an increase of Re0.42.

On Tuesday, the rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, appreciating 0.02% to settle at 287.22.

In a key development, the government on Tuesday unveiled what it termed the ‘Economic Revival Plan’ that focuses on “untapped potential in key sectors” at a time of record inflation, interest rates, and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

“The plan envisages capitalising Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of defence production, agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, IT and energy through indigenous development and investments from friendly countries,” read a statement.

Separately, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country plunged by 21% during the first eleven months of this fiscal year (FY23).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday that Pakistan fetched FDI amounted to $1.32 billion during July-May of FY23 as against $1.66 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $345 million.

Globally, the US dollar was firm in Asia trade on Wednesday following surprisingly strong US housing data, while the yuan and Aussie dollar nursed losses and focus turned to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before Congress later in the day.

Single family housing starts surged 21.7% in May against expectations they’d be more or less flat.

The US dollar index was steady at 102.55.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded early on Wednesday, recovering after two straight sessions of losses, as expectations of hawkish Fed talk later in the afternoon and possible US crude stock draws in outweighed China demand worries.

This is an intra-day update

