Japan’s Nikkei rises on dip-buying; SoftBank Group leads gains

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 09:45am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average recovered from early losses to rise on Wednesday as investors bought stocks on dips, with SoftBank Group and chip-related shares leading the gain.

By 0218 GMT, the Nikkei index had risen 0.3% to 33,479.28, after falling as much as 0.7% to track Wall Street lower overnight.

US stocks closed in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand.

Japan’s broader Topix also reversed course to gain 0.42% to 2,293.46. “After seeing the early declines, investors boosted their appetite to buy stocks on dips,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“This appetite will keep the Nikkei’s momentum and the index will head for a rise in the near term, but gradually.”

SoftBank Group rose 2.65% to become the biggest boost to the Nikkei, as the technology investor holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The market looking for details of Chief Executive Masayoshi Son’s investment outlook at a time when interest in AI is driving capital expenditure around the world. Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron 0.97% and 0.65%, respectively.

Japan’s Topix falls on profit-taking; trading firms surge on Buffett raising stake

Cosmetics maker Shiseido advanced 3.49%.

The airline sector rose 2.61% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes.

The railway sector gained 1.28%. Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings rose 2.2% after losing 5% in the previous session.

The insurance sector rose 2.3%. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical lost 1.54% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Of the Nikkei components, 147 shares rose and 74 fell, with four being flat.

