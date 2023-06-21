AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds steady ahead of Powell’s congressional testimony

Reuters Published June 21, 2023 Updated June 21, 2023 05:27pm

LONDON: Oil prices stabilised on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony later in the day and as data showing British inflation remained sticky raised the possibility of a hawkish Bank of England policy decision this week.

Brent futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $75.80 a barrel by 1159 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.11%, to $71.11.

British inflation defied expectations that it would slow and held at 8.7% in May, data showed on Wednesday, boosting expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by a hefty half a percentage point on Thursday.

“Countries are struggling to rein in inflation… and that’s going to dampen growth and threaten recessions across the globe,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

The main market focus is on Fed officials due to speak later in the day, with Chair Powell’s congressional testimony on the economy on Wednesday and Thursday the highlight.

Oil rises as Chinese economic indicators offer mixed picture

Two Fed policymakers and an economist nominated to join them on the central bank’s Washington-based board on Tuesday said their focus is on bringing down too-high inflation so that the U.S. economy can get back to sustainable growth, which could bolster oil demand.

However, should Powell prompt a hawkish return of rate cut expectations, the U.S. dollar could see some support, ING strategist Francesco Pesole said in a note.

A stronger U.S. dollar is bearish for oil as it makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, with Reuters poll among five analysts estimating that crude stockpiles fell by about 400,000 barrels on average in the week to June 16.

Official U.S. oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group will be released later on Wednesday and the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, with both reports delayed by a day following the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil holds steady ahead of Powell’s congressional testimony

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

ECC approves recovery of Rs1.52 per unit surcharge from KE consumers

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

‘Underwater noises’ detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Read more stories