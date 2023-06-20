AVN 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
World

Russia says Ukraine plans missile strikes on Crimea

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 03:34pm

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Ukraine was planning to attack Moscow-controlled Crimea with HIMARS long-range artillery systems and Storm Shadow missiles, and warned that Russia would retaliate, TASS reported.

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

Such strikes, which Russia considers to be outside the area of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, would also mean full-scale involvement of the United States and Britain in the conflict, TASS quoted Shoigu as saying.

