EU to unveil 50bn euro aid package for Ukraine

BRUSSELS: The European Union was set to unveil on Tuesday an aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($55 bln), two officials said ahead of a formal announcement.

The figure - due to be unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - comes after a review of the bloc’s 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London on Wednesday and Thursday on raising funds to rebuild Ukraine from a war Russia unleashed on it a year and a half ago.

One of the sources, a senior EU official, said the total included 33 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to help replenish Kyiv’s state coffers as it fights back against Russia.

Denmark plans to aid Ukraine military by over $3 billion

For 2023, the EU has offered 18 billion in such support to Kyiv.

Ahead of the London talks, a senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv was seeking up to $40 billion for the first part of a “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy from the war.

The World Bank estimates Ukraine’s reconstruction will cost more than $400 billion, three times the country’s gross domestic product.