European stocks weaken at open

AFP Published 20 Jun, 2023 01:16pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, after losses across most of Asia, as investors awaited Wall Street’s reopening from a long holiday weekend.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.1 percent to 7,579.25 points compared with Monday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.5 percent to 16,123.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.3 percent to 7,293.18.

“In the absence of a cue from a closed Wall Street and with Asian markets drifting lower overnight, UK markets struggled for direction in muted early trade,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Asian equities mostly fell as a smaller-than-forecast interest rate cut by China’s central bank added to worries about the lack of action to kickstart the country’s lumbering economic recovery.

