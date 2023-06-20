AVN 43.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.65%)
Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

  • Rupee hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2023 12:20pm

The Pakistani rupee gained marginally against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being traded at 287.20, an increase of Re0.06.

On Monday, the rupee saw a marginal loss in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.02% to settle at 287.26.

In a key development, it was learnt that Pakistan is not on the agenda of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meetings scheduled till June 29, as the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme remains pending.

Separately, the country’s current account deficit fell sharply, i.e. 81% during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (FY23) supported by lower import bill.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan posted a $2.94 billion current account deficit during July-May of FY23 compared to $15.16 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $12.2 billion.

In other currencies, the yen slumped to a seven-month low of 142.26 per dollar, extending its decline following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision on Friday to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The euro rose marginally to $1.0923, drawing support from a still-hawkish European Central Bank after two policymakers on Monday said the bank should err on the side of further rate hikes as the inflation rate could come in even higher than it expects.

The US dollar index, which measures it against a basket of currencies, rose broadly to trade at 102.51, up 0.03%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world’s largest crude importer.

This is an intra-day update

