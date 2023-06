KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high touched in the previous session, as the ringgit weakened and traders fretted about lower output estimates.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 28 ringgit, or 0.75%, to 3,785 ringgit ($816.26) per metric ton in early trade.