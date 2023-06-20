AVN 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.17%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 75.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.47%)
OGDC 73.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,998 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,659 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 40,606 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,267 Increased By 6.5 (0.05%)
Japan stocks fall on profit-taking; trading firms surge on Buffett buying

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 09:34am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japanese stocks fell for a second-straight session as investors locked in recent gains, while trading companies surged after billionaire Warren Buffett raised his stakes in the sector.

Tokio Marine Holdings slid 5.12% while Mizuho Financial Group lost 1.71% amid a wide sell-off in insurers and financial companies.

Mitsubishi Corp jumped 2.54%, leading trading houses higher after Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said after Monday’s market close that it added to holdings in the five biggest players in the sector.

Mitsui & Co and Marubeni - also in Buffett’s portfolio - rose 1.42% and 0.63%, respectively.

The trading house sector added 0.89% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

The broad Topix index fell 0.81% to 2,271.91 as of the midday break.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.62% to 33,161.94, but the gauge was in the positive territory for parts of the morning due to gains in heavyweight shares.

Japan’s Nikkei futures rise on BOJ’s status quo

Trading cues were scarce following a market holiday in the United States and ahead of data on US housing starts due later on Tuesday.

“Technical indicators continue to show signs of short-term overheating,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Today, in the absence of any special inputs, we are likely to see some selling to lock in profits, especially in sectors and stocks that have been rising conspicuously.” Among Nikkei constituents, 180 companies fell, while just 43 gained.

Insurers led decliners, losing 4.05% McDonald’s Holdings Company Japan bucked the trend, rising 0.52% after the hamburger chain said it would raise prices at its urban locations to contend with higher costs for labour and rent.

