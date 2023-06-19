AVN 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-5.86%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.96%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
DGKC 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.16%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.36%)
HUBC 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
KAPCO 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.62%)
KEL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.2%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.76%)
NETSOL 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.03%)
OGDC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.24%)
PAEL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.71%)
PPL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.58%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.76%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-14.56%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,999 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.91%)
BR30 13,663 Decreased By -347.5 (-2.48%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -680.1 (-1.65%)
KSE30 14,261 Decreased By -280.6 (-1.93%)
Jun 19, 2023
Europe stocks drop at open

AFP Published 19 Jun, 2023 01:31pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets fell Monday in opening deals after a limp session in Asia, with investors eyeing more interest rate calls this week including from the Bank of England.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.4 percent to 7,614.34 points, with the BoE widely forecast to hike rates again on Thursday to tackle elevated inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.4 percent to 16,294.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.5 percent to 7,355.70.

Rate decisions are also due Thursday in Norway and Switzerland, one week after the European Central Bank hiked borrowing costs to a 22-year peak but the US Federal Reserve hit pause.

European stocks rise at open

However, both the ECB and Fed signalled more hikes to come in order to combat high inflation.

Asian indices faced mostly downbeat trade Monday as traders turned more cautious, with eyes on China as speculation grows that officials will unveil a raft of economic stimulus measures.

