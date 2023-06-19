Europe stocks drop at open

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets fell Monday in opening deals after a limp session in Asia, with investors eyeing more interest rate calls this week including from the Bank of England.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.4 percent to 7,614.34 points, with the BoE widely forecast to hike rates again on Thursday to tackle elevated inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.4 percent to 16,294.10 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.5 percent to 7,355.70.

Rate decisions are also due Thursday in Norway and Switzerland, one week after the European Central Bank hiked borrowing costs to a 22-year peak but the US Federal Reserve hit pause.

However, both the ECB and Fed signalled more hikes to come in order to combat high inflation.

Asian indices faced mostly downbeat trade Monday as traders turned more cautious, with eyes on China as speculation grows that officials will unveil a raft of economic stimulus measures.