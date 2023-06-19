Nikkei recoups early losses on yen’s weakness

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average recouped early losses on Monday, helped by gains in paper and pulp, and insurance stocks, as the yen hit a near seven-month low.

The Nikkei had risen 0.05% to 33,274.60 by the midday break after falling 0.6% earlier in the day. Last week, the benchmark index posted its 10th consecutive weekly gain.

Japanese markets took a pause because foreigners were absent due to a US holiday, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

“But the yen’s weakness against the dollar was a positive factor for equities, particularly for travel-related stocks and others supported by domestic demand,” Kamada said.

The yen weakened to 141.98 per dollar, its lowest since November.

It slid 1% on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rate policy and forecast that inflation will slow later this year, in contrast with the European Central Bank’s rate hike on Thursday.

If the yen keeps falling, the Japanese central bank may have to tweak its policy in the near future and such speculation lifted the banking sector by 1.12%, said Kamada.

Medical equipment maker Terumo rose 2.12% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei, followed by robot maker Fanuc, which rose 1.53%.

The broader Topix was up 0.16% at 2,303.95.

The paper and pulp sector was the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a 1.3% rise.

Tokyo stocks close lower after central bank moves

The insurance sector advanced 1.24%. Chip-related stocks fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron slipping 0.98% and 1.94%, respectively.

Toyota Motor lost 1.4% after rising nearly 20% this month.

Shipping firms lost 1.12% to become the biggest loser among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.