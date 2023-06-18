AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also orders immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling
AFP Published 18 Jun, 2023 03:32pm

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers days after dozens of migrants drowned off the coast of Greece, officials said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished”.

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys attempting to enter Europe illegally in search of a better life.

There were likely dozens of Pakistanis among those aboard the rusty trawler that sank off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people with hundreds more missing.

Officials said nine people had been detained in Azad Jammu and Kashmir – home to a majority of the victims – and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.

“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency said between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the ferry.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but they had no information on how many were aboard the boat.

An immigration official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.

“The Prime Minister has given a firm directive to intensify efforts in combating individuals involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking,” his office said in a statement.

Greece boat crash: FO releases list of rescued Pakistani people

A combination of political turmoil and an economy on the brink of collapse drives tens of thousands of Pakistanis to leave the country – legally and illegally.

Young men, primarily from eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, often use a route through Iran, Libya, Turkiye and Greece to unlawfully enter Europe.

Abdullah Jun 18, 2023 03:45pm
Why arrest them.These guys knew they were going to be illegals.There parents gave 23 Lac to send them there.what are they crying for.Either dont do it or there will always be consequences and be ready for it. They chose this way and didnt get sucesfull in it.Thats it.
Abdullah Jun 18, 2023 03:45pm
Maqbool Jun 18, 2023 03:48pm
Why does it take a Prime Minister of Pakistan to tell government employees to do the job they’re paid to do ?
Johnny Walker Jun 18, 2023 04:03pm
Johnny Walker Jun 18, 2023 04:03pm
10 traffickers arrested. Wow. More money to be made by arresters. Now, how about arresting the head honchos who control these alleged traffickers? They normally roam around in big convoys with protocol.
Abdul Sheikh Jun 18, 2023 04:25pm
Abdul Sheikh Jun 18, 2023 04:25pm
Government wants them to take that way. Poor lost lives and government lost futures dollars.
Arshad Jun 18, 2023 04:31pm
Arshad Jun 18, 2023 04:31pm
FIA is equally responsible. But the point is who will question and take action against the FIA where even the lowest rank officer is politically connected.
Nair Jun 18, 2023 04:56pm
Nair Jun 18, 2023 04:56pm
واہ کیا بات ھے پہلے سوئے ھوئے تھے اتنا عرصہ جب وہ کام کر رھے تھے یا اب خانہ پُری کے لئے کسی کو بھی پکڑ لیا۔ لعنت بے شمار !!! جب کُتا پیاسا مرنے پر خلیفہ جوابدہ ھے تو اس پر 10-12 صاحب اقتدار و اختیار کی گردنیں پھانسی کے پھندے میں ھونی چاہئیں
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

