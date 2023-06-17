AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stokes snares Smith after Broad’s double strike in Ashes opener

AFP Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 05:42pm

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of Australia star batsman Steve Smith after Stuart Broad stuck twice in two balls in the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia were 78-3 at lunch on the second day, still a huge 315 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared, a total built on Joe Root’s unbeaten 118 – the former skipper’s first Ashes hundred in eight years.

Broad reduced Australia to 29-2 in the seventh over of Saturday’s play after removing both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, with successive deliveries.

Starc left out as England signal attacking intent in Ashes

In the drawn 2019 Ashes in England, left-handed Warner had averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by Broad.

Stokes had said before this match that Broad’s record against Warner had been a factor in his selection for the first of this five-match series and the 36-year-old seamer yet again proved to be the opener’s nemesis.

Warner had fought hard for a score of nine on an overcast morning favouring England’s quicks when he contributed to his own dismissal by chasing a wide ball outside off from Broad and inside edged into his stumps.

The roars that greeted Warner’s exit became deafening next ball when Labuschagne fell for a golden duck.

He edged a sharp Broad outswinger that was brilliantly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, diving low to his right in front of Root at first slip.

There had been much debate ahead of the Ashes over whether Bairstow should keep wicket instead of Ben Foakes.

But having made a run-a-ball 78 in England’s first innings, this catch also highlighted Bairstow’s quality behind the stumps.

Smith survived the hat-trick delivery and it seemed both he and opener Usman Khawaja (40 not out) would get through to lunch despite Stokes ringing the changes in his attack.

Stokes’s bowling fitness had been called into question by a longstanding left knee injury, but the lively all-rounder struck when he rapped Smith on the back foot with a nip-back ball.

Marais Erasmus took his time before giving Smith out lbw and the batsman, unsurprisingly, called for a review.

But replays upheld the experienced South African umpire’s decision and Smith, whose twin centuries in the corresponding Ashes opener at Edgbaston four years ago powered Australia to a 251-run win, was out for 16 to the raucous delight of the crowd.

Ashes series England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Stokes snares Smith after Broad’s double strike in Ashes opener

FO says 12 Pakistanis identified among survivors in Greece boat disaster

TLP ends march after talks with government

Saudi foreign minister in first Iran visit since detente

Shaheen back for Pakistan as squad named for Sri Lanka Tests

Import restriction: Suzuki apprises Qamar about its ‘plight’

Taskin shines in Bangladesh’s record 546-run Test win over Afghanistan

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

FY2023-24 budget: Govt describes tax exemptions as growth ‘triggers’

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

Read more stories