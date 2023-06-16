Former principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘goes missing’

Azam Khan, former principal secretary to then-prime minister Imran Khan, has gone missing, the family claimed on Friday.

“On June 15, 2023, my uncle [Azam Khan] left his house around/between 6:30/7 pm for an appointment in Islamabad but since has been missing and not in communication with anyone,” said an application sent to the police on Friday.

Azam was part of the PTI-led government, which was ousted in 2022. He was a grade 21 officer till the tenure of the previous government. In 2017, he served as chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His name came to light when an alleged audio tape from the PM House was leaked in September 2022. Azam had allegedly proposed that a meeting should be called on the cipher where the-then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reads out the letter.

The “cipher” was the document the PTI originally claimed as a proof of foreign conspiracy hatched to dislodge their government.

“The undersigned and his family have checked from every possible contact about his whereabouts and so far have not been able to trace him. His phone is also switched off and cannot be reached,” it added.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also claimed the same, sharing a copy of the police complaint on his Twitter handle.

He also condemned the attack on former governor Latif Khosa’s house.