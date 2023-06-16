Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained broadly stable against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.06% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being traded at 287.20, a decrease of Re0.17.

On Thursday, the rupee had recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar to settle at 287.37, down by 0.07% in the inter-bank.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday stated that “IMF or no IMF, Pakistan will stay, and will not default,” adding that there was an inordinate delay on the part of the Fund in completion of the 9th review despite the fulfilment of all the conditions.

Dar said that no valid reason was given by the IMF for the delay in the 9th review and is now objecting to even very small exemptions, which have no revenue impact but are important to put the country on development and growth. We cannot accept every demand of the IMF, he added.

Separately, Moody’s Investor Services said on Thursday Pakistan’s ability to secure loans from bilateral and multilateral partners will “be severely constrained” until a new programme is agreed with the IMF.

The resumption of the IMF programme, which has remained stalled since November last year, is crucial for the cash-strapped economy.

Internationally, the US dollar was last roughly 0.1% higher at 140.42 yen.

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, snapping a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes. However, the Fed also signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

But a string of data out on Thursday had markets challenging that view, as economic activity in the United States slows and inflation cools.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were set to snap a two-week losing streak despite trading marginally lower early on Friday, amid optimism about higher energy demand from top crude importer China and a weaker dollar.

This is an intra-day update