FRANKFURT: The ECB is “not done” with its battle to bring down inflation, and will “very likely” raise interest rates further when its governors next meet in July, president Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

No pause in sight as ECB eyes next rate hike

“Unless there is a material change to our baseline, we will continue to hike at our next meeting. So we’re not thinking about pausing,” Lagarde told journalists minutes after bringing rates up to their highest level since 2001.