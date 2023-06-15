AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Jun 15, 2023
Markets

European stocks open lower before ECB rate call

AFP Published 15 Jun, 2023 01:20pm

LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Thursday before an expected European Central Bank interest rate increase, and after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking cycle but signalled more to come.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies sagged 0.2 percent to 7,590.96 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.2 percent to 16,285.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.2 percent to 7,311.79.

Fed policymakers opted Wednesday to freeze borrowing costs, having implemented 10 straight hikes since early 2022, but signalled more were likely this year to combat elevated inflation.

“The Fed left rates on hold but the accompanying guidance was more hawkish than expected,” said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

“It was still the first time that the Fed decided not to raise rates… since the current tightening cycle began back in March of last year.”

European shares rise on Fed pause hopes

Later on Thursday, the ECB is tipped to deliver a quarter-point hike to tackle high inflation, even after the eurozone entered recession.

Eurozone inflation slowed to 6.1 percent in May year-on-year, but remains more than three times the ECB’s two-percent target.

Investors also digested news that China’s central bank had cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost economic activity.

European stocks ECB

