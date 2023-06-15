AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.21%)
DFML 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.8%)
EPCL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.56%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.43%)
PAEL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 59.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.11%)
TRG 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.63%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.99%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,084 Decreased By -47.2 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,078 Decreased By -186 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,321 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.47%)
KSE30 14,562 Decreased By -91 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh destroy Afghan top order after batting collapse

AFP Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 01:50pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s fast bowlers destroyed the Afghan top order to leave the tourists 35-3 at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test, after the hosts suffered a first-innings collapse.

Bangladesh resumed at 362-5 but were all out for 382 in the morning at a stunned Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut as Afghanistan took Bangladesh’s last five wickets for just nine runs.

Afghan pace bowler Yamin Ahmadzai picked up two wickets to finish with 2-39.

But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their scintillating start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful Islam and was out for six runs, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot Hossain, with Zakir Hasan taking a sharp low catch at third slip.

Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out a catch to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was unbeaten on two at the break.

The hosts showed some positive intent in the morning before they collapsed.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.

Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over, bowled by Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.

Nijat then bowled Shoriful Islam to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Sher e Bangla National Stadium afghanistan vs bangladesh Test Nijat Masood Yamin Ahmadzai

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh destroy Afghan top order after batting collapse

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi’s mayor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Petrol price likely to decline

Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

Oil rebounds on strong China refinery data but economic outlook caps gains

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Karachi not under immediate threat

Read more stories