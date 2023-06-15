Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 146, lead by 236

DHAKA: Ebadot Hossain returned bowling figures of 4-47 as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 146 to remain firmly in control on day two of the one-off Test on Thursday.

The hosts have not enforced the follow-on and will bat again with a lead of 236 runs after they posted 382 in their first innings in Dhaka.

Bangladesh needed just three overs after tea to wrap up the Afghan innings as spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam got the final two batsmen, ending with two wickets apiece.

Ebadot and Shoriful Islam reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mehidy broke the stand by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan’s tail.

Bangladesh resumed at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts conceded their last five wickets for just nine runs.

Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.

But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful and was out for six runs, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir Hasan taking a sharp low catch at third slip.

Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.

The hosts had shown some positive intent to build on their overnight total before the sudden collapse.

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.

Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over from Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.

Nijat then bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.