AVN 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.59%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.21%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.55%)
EPCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.9%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.74%)
OGDC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.56%)
PAEL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
PPL 58.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.15%)
PRL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.83%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
TPLP 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.09%)
TRG 95.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.13%)
UNITY 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.92%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 146, lead by 236

AFP Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 02:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Ebadot Hossain returned bowling figures of 4-47 as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 146 to remain firmly in control on day two of the one-off Test on Thursday.

The hosts have not enforced the follow-on and will bat again with a lead of 236 runs after they posted 382 in their first innings in Dhaka.

Bangladesh needed just three overs after tea to wrap up the Afghan innings as spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam got the final two batsmen, ending with two wickets apiece.

Ebadot and Shoriful Islam reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mehidy broke the stand by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan’s tail.

Bangladesh resumed at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts conceded their last five wickets for just nine runs.

Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.

But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful and was out for six runs, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir Hasan taking a sharp low catch at third slip.

Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.

The hosts had shown some positive intent to build on their overnight total before the sudden collapse.

Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 235-2 against Afghanistan

Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.

Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over from Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.

Nijat then bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Sher e Bangla National Stadium Ebadot Hossain afghanistan vs bangladesh Test Nijat Masood Yamin Ahmadzai

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh bowl out Afghanistan for 146, lead by 236

PPP’s Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi’s mayor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

Oil stable on strong China refinery data, economic woes

Pakistan Retail Business Council irked by budget proposals, restriction on timings

IMF comes down hard on Pakistan’s budget proposals

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Read more stories