DHAKA: Medium pacer Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on his debut as Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 382 in their first innings of the one-off Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai took two wickets in the morning to trigger a collapse by the hosts, who lost their last five wickets for nine runs after resuming the second day’s play on 362-5.