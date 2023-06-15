Australian shares rise as miners, tech stocks advance

Australian shares rose for a fourth session on Thursday, helped by mining and technology stocks, after the US Federal Reserve paused rate hikes as was widely expected but signalled that it could raise rates by another 50 basis points by year-end.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,182.8 by 0030 GMT.

The benchmark gained 0.3% on Wednesday.

The Fed left rates unchanged on Wednesday but maintained an overall hawkish stance, as the US central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

Meanwhile, China’s new bank loans picked up in May from the previous month, as the central bank kept policy accommodative to support the economy, but signs of slowing momentum have raised expectations that more stimulus may be needed to sustain the recovery.

Market participants in Australia awaited unemployment data, due later in the day, for cues about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s stance on further rate hikes.

In Sydney, miners led the gains with a rise of 0.7% after iron ore prices closed higher overnight.

Sector giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals traded in positive territory.

Technology stocks advanced 1.3%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rose 0.3%, while Xero gained 1%.

Financials climbed 0.5%, with all the “big four” banks trading in positive territory.

Real estate stocks added 1%. In corporate news, AGL Energy partnered with energy giant BP to offer discounted charging to drivers of electric vehicles in New South Wales. Shares of AGL Energy fell nearly 0.9%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,692.94.

Data showed the New Zealand economy shrank in the first quarter as the central bank’s aggressive hiking of interest rates to a 14-year high hurt businesses and manufacturers, while bad weather hit farms, putting the country into a technical recession.