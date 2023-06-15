AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
BOP 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.86%)
DGKC 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.9%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.27%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HUBC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KEL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.24%)
MLCF 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.97%)
NETSOL 78.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.4%)
OGDC 76.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.47%)
PAEL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.98%)
PRL 14.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
TPLP 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TRG 94.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.25%)
UNITY 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 14,095 Decreased By -169.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,369 Decreased By -145.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 14,591 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up on strong China refinery data

Reuters Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 05:52pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday after a plunge the previous day, as data showed a jump in refinery runs in top crude importer China though a weak economic backdrop capped gains.

Brent crude futures were up 71 cents, or 0.97%, to $73.91 a barrel at 1209 GMT, having risen by over $1 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 64 cents, or 0.94%, to $68.91 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 1.5% on Wednesday.

The market saw support after data on Thursday showed China’s oil refinery throughput in May rising 15.4% from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record.

Chinese demand for oil is seen continuing to rise at an assured rate during the second half of the year, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) chief executive said on Thursday.

Oil prices rise 3pc after China rate cut

But a weak economic outlook weighed, as China’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May missed forecasts.

Also capping price gains were fears that higher interest rates would slow economies in the United States and Europe, and lower oil demand.

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled at least half of a percentage point increase to borrowing costs by the end of this year.

The European Central Bank is expected to increase the deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5% later in the day, the highest level in 22 years, and leave the door open to further hikes.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is set to make its monetary policy decision on June 22, with UK interest rates expected to rise above those in the United States this year.

Analysts, however, expect oil prices to see support later in the year as voluntary cuts by OPEC+ countries implemented in May, and from Saudi Arabia in July, coincide with robust demand.

UBS expects a supply deficit of around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in June and more than 2 million bpd in July.

“Once these deficits become visible in on-land oil inventories, we expect oil prices to trend higher,” the bank said in a note on Thursday.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up on strong China refinery data

After six weeks: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $107mn, now stand at $4.02bn

Dust, thunderstorm-rain expected at night as Cyclone Biparjoy loses steam

JI rejects Karachi mayor election results, announces ‘black day’ on Friday

Inter-bank: rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee has quietly strengthened to 293-295 against US dollar

OGDCL commences oil & gas production from KPK field

Negativity persists at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.35%

Pakistan Retail Business Council irked by budget proposals, restriction on timings

Bill Gates in China to meet with development partners

Read more stories