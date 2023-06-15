AVN 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.12%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
DGKC 50.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.34%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.92%)
MLCF 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.51%)
NETSOL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.11%)
OGDC 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.54%)
PAEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
PPL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.36%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
TRG 93.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.48%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.12%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -43.4 (-1.05%)
BR30 14,090 Decreased By -174.6 (-1.22%)
KSE100 41,337 Decreased By -177.3 (-0.43%)
KSE30 14,557 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.66%)
Oil rebounds on strong China refinery data but economic outlook caps gains

Reuters Published June 15, 2023 Updated June 15, 2023 12:34pm

SINGAPORE: Oil rebounded on Thursday after the previous day’s plunge, as data showed a jump in refinery runs at the world’s top crude importer China, though a weak economic backdrop capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.59 a barrel by 0630 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $68.66 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 1.5% on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve projected the need for more rate hikes this year, triggering fears that a higher interest rate environment would slow the economy and lower oil demand.

China’s oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4% from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, hitting its second highest total on record.

The higher throughput came as refiners brought units back online from planned maintenance and independent refiners processed cheap imports.

But a weak economic outlook capped price gains on Thursday, as China’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May missed forecasts.

China’s industrial output grew 3.5% in May, down from an expansion of 5.6% in April and slightly below a 3.6% increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, as manufacturers struggled with weak demand at home and offshore.

The country’s retail sales, a key gauge of consumer confidence, rose 12.7%, missing forecasts of 13.6% growth and slowing from April’s 18.4%.

The sombre Chinese data weighed on oil prices, said Priyanka Sachdeva, a market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“China’s post-COVID recovery has been bumpy and the mellowed first quarter economic standing has completely swept away any forecast of China’s revival pushing the global demand for oil to record highs,” Sachdeva said.

Looming US interest rate hikes also raised investor concerns.

A high-for-longer rate outlook may lead to further growth pressures and keep oil demand conditions in check, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Oil prices rise 3pc after China rate cut

“Until market participants are convinced that the worst is over in terms of (the) economic outlook, which has not been receiving much validation, oil prices could remain low for longer,” Yeap said.

Adding to market jitters about weaker fuel demand, the European Central Bank is all but certain to raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and leave the door open to more hikes.

The Bank of England is also not yet done with rate rises as it battles inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

