Dust, thunderstorm-rain expected at night as Cyclone Biparjoy loses steam

The ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy’ expected to pass through Keti Bandar today is 247km south of Karachi, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to bring dust and rain thunderstorm at night.

In a tweet, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said that Biparjoy has slowed down but core remains intense.

“It will not make landfall before nightfall now. More information will be shared soon from the National Disaster Management Authority.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the cyclone was likely to cross between Keti Bandar and India’s Gujarat during the next “two to six hours”.

Meanwhile, the NDMA said that cyclone lies near Latitude 22.4°N & Longitude 66.8°E at a distance of about 248km south of Karachi, 267km south Thatta and 181 south- southwest of Keti Bandar.

‘‘Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 Km/hour gusts 160 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30 feet.’’

The authority said that the favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 29-30°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period.

Meanwhile, PMD in a notification issued earlier on Thursday said that dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with ‘‘squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts on 15-16 June’’.

It said that sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meter) and rough/ very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings). 

‘‘Fishermen are advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June,’’ PMD said.

Karachi not under threat

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the storm would not make direct landfall in Karachi but tidal waves, rainfall and duststorms were expected in the city.

“It seems Biparjoy is going northeast and it seems it will take a hard right even further to the east which means it will go past the megacity of Karachi,” she said.

“Operation of small aircraft from Karachi International Airport to remain suspended to ensure safety of the people,” she said.

The minister further said the decision regarding the commercial flights as yet has not been taken and the authorities will consider it following in a detailed review of the cyclone and weather with the input of the PMD.

SSGC suspends supply of gas to all industries

Meanwhile, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday suspended supply of gas to all industries in a bid to combat the possible adverse impact of Biparjoy.

In a statement, the company said “adhering to the clear instructions from the federal government, SSGC has stopped gas supplies to all industries including their units for power generation, fertiliser sector and CNG stations”.

“This decision has been taken in the backdrop of possible striking of cyclone Biparjoy and considering the shortage of natural gas and RLNG.”