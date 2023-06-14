AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.7%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 77.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
TRG 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
UNITY 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,130 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,295 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,503 Decreased By -35.5 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,657 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European markets mixed ahead of Fed rate call

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 01:45pm

PARIS: European stock markets diverged at the open on Wednesday as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates.

London’s FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1 percent to 7,587.83 points in early trades even as data showed that the UK economy rebounded in April after a contraction in the previous month.

The Paris CAC 40 rose almost 0.2 percent to 7,301.49 points while the Frankfurt DAX was flat at 16,235.84.

The Fed will announce later Wednesday whether it will pause its rate-hike campaign or increase borrowing costs for an 11th time in a row in efforts to combat inflation.

Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls

Investors expect a halt after official data on Tuesday showed that consumer prices cooled again in May at 4.0 percent compared to a 4.9 percent rise in April.

FTSE 100 index European markets

Comments

1000 characters

European markets mixed ahead of Fed rate call

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

$7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Read more stories