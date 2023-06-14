AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
HUBC 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 77.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
TRG 95.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,296 Decreased By -28 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,512 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,663 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Najmul powers Bangladesh to 116-1 in Afghanistan Test

AFP Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 01:37pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain struck a fifty to propel Bangladesh to 116-1 at lunch on the opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Najmul led the charge after the hosts were sent in to bat on a green surface at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

He was 64 not out at the break after scoring his fourth Test fifty, while opener Mahmudul Hasan was with him on 38.

The pair shared 110 runs in their unbroken second-wicket partnership after debutant pacer Nijatullah Masood took Afghanistan’s sole wicket.

Masood removed opener Zakir Hasan for one off his first Test delivery in the second over of the day.

Zakir was initially declared not out by the on-field umpire but the replay indicated that the left-hander had nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai.

Bangladesh sweat on Tamim fitness for Afghanistan Test

Najmul hit back-to-back fours off Yamin Ahmadzai in the next over to deny Afghanistan further momentum.

He swept leg-spinner Zahir Khan for four to bring up his fifty off 58 balls.

Afghanistan won the only Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Liton Das Sher e Bangla National Stadium Hashmatullah Shahidi Najmul Hossain Zakir Hasan afghanistan vs bangladesh Test

Comments

1000 characters

Najmul powers Bangladesh to 116-1 in Afghanistan Test

Shell Petroleum Company intends to sell its stake in Shell Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Moody’s says chances of Pakistan securing IMF bailout dwindling: report

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Paying for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan Pakistan’s own choice: US

China FM tells Blinken relationship with US facing ‘new difficulties’: ministry

$7bn Chinese, Saudi deposits: Rs402bn paid as cost of rollovers

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Read more stories