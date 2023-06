Afghanistan win toss, bowl in one-off Bangladesh Test

DHAKA: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are without opener Tamim Iqbal, who has been ruled out of the game with a lower back pain.

Afghanistan handed right-arm medium pacer Nijat Masood a Test debut. Afghanistan won the only Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Hamza Hotak, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)