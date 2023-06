KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures advanced on Wednesday for a second straight session, hitting a two-week high, tracking a rally in rival edible oils underpinned by weather concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 ringgit, or 1.87%, to 3,480 ringgit ($753.41) a metric ton during early trade, its highest since May 30.